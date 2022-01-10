Mumbai, January 10: Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday launched a new smartphone -- Moto G71 5G -- for the Indian users at Rs 18,999. The smartphone will be available with 6GB RAM as well as 128GB storage in two colour variants neptune green and arctic blue. The handset will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting January 19, 12 p.m.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 409 PPI and brightness up to 700 nits which aims to deliver clear images and darker blacks for outstanding brightness. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Motorola Sells 10,000 Units of Moto Edge X30 Smartphone in Less Than 3 Minutes.

In the camera department, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. Moto G71 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Turbo Power fast charging solution. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will come with support for WiFi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB-C port.

