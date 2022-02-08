Motorola, the Lenovo-owned tech giant, has teased a new Edge smartphone. The company took to Twitter to release its upcoming Edge phone's teaser, revealing the launch date. As per the teaser, Motorola will launch a new device on February 24, 2022. Though the company has not revealed the name of the device, reports have claimed it to be Motorola Edge 30 Pro. It is said to be a rebranded version of Moto Edge X30, which was launched in China last year. Moto G Stylus 2022 With 5,000mAh Battery & 50MP Camera Launched.

If the reports are to be believed, Moto Edge 30 Pro could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is likely to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ POLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. For photography, the handset might sport a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there could be a 60MP snapper.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is speculated to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. It is expected to run on Android 12 based MyUI. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect Motorola to release a few teasers before the official launch event.

