Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker officially introduced the new Motorola One 5G handset in the US market. The company has not shared the exact pricing for the smartphone but confirmed the newly launched device will come in AT&T, Verizon variants in early October this year.

In terms of specifications, Motorola One 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ HDR10 dual punch-hole display with a resolution of 2520x1080 pixels. For optics, the smartphone gets a quad rear camera module comprising of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro snapper & a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a dual-camera setup featuring a 16MP primary shooter & an 8MP secondary sensor.

Motorola One 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The 5G handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage. Motorola's new smartphone is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging facility.

Motorola One 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The phone runs on Android 10 based My UX operating system. Coming to the pricing, Motorola One 5G is likely to be priced under $500 for the sole 4GB & 128GB variant.

