Motorola is said to introduce the E32s smartphone in India on May 27, 2022. Ahead of its launch, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed design and key specifications on his Twitter account. According to the leaked image, Moto E32 looks similar to the Motorola E32 phone. Moto G42 Renders Reportedly Leaked Online, To Be Launched Soon.

It has a thin bezel, a punch-hole cut at the center for the selfie lens. The volume and power buttons are located on the right side, whereas a SIM tray is on the left. At the bottom, there is a speaker grille, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Motorola E32s is likely to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is said to run on Android 12 based on MyUX custom skin UI. The handset could be powered by an octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Moreover, Motorola E32s is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

