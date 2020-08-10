Lenovo Owned Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone will go on sale today in India. The sale will commence at 12 Noon via Flipkart. The handset will be offered with Rs 2,500 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. The firm is also offering Google Nest Mini Charcoal for Rs 1,999. Motorola One Fusion Plus With Snapdragon 730G Launched in India at Rs 16,999; to Go on Sale From June 24 via Flipkart.

Motorola Fusion One Plus India Launch (Photo Credits: Motorola India Twitter)

The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS TFT LCD Notch-less display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For optics, the smartphone features a quad rear camera sporting a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro vision lens, a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP pop-up snapper for selfies & video calling.

Motorola One Fusion Plus India Launch Today (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W turbo power charging facility. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, the mobile phone comes mated with 6GB RAM & 128GB internal storage configuration. The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Motorola One Fusion Plus is priced at Rs 17,499 for 6GB & 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).