Motorola One Fusion Plus With Snapdragon 730G Launched in India at Rs 16,999; to Go on Sale From June 24 via Flipkart

Motorola, the Lenovo owned company officially introduced the Motorola One Fusion Plus smartphone in the Indian market via Flipkart. The firm announced the launch of the mobile phone on its official Twitter handle. The handset will go on sale starting from June 24 at 12 pm IST, through Flipkart with exciting offers. The Motorola One Fusion Plus features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD Display with HDR10 certification, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 & a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Motorola One Fusion+ Launching Today at 12 Noon in India on Flipkart; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The smartphone flaunts a quad rear camera module featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8Mp ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5Mp macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 chipset, the handset will be offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. Upfront, there is a 16MP Pop-up camera for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

Make way for #TheUltimateOne! Motorola One Fusion+ is going on sale starting 24 June, 12 PM at ₹16,999 on @Flipkart! Experience 6.5" FHD+ Display with HDR10, Qualcomm® SD 730G with 6 GB RAM, 64 MP Quad Camera with Quad Pixel technology & 5000mAh battery! https://t.co/pMo00v8Puw pic.twitter.com/aibjp8hteT — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 16, 2020

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W TurboPower charging & runs on Android 10 operating system. The mobile phone will be offered in two shades i.e. Moonlight White & Twilight Blue.

Motorola One Fusion+ Android 10

64MP Quad Rear Camera

6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD Display

Snapdragon 730

6GB

128GB

5,000mAh

Approximately Rs 25,600

Additionally, the newly launched smartphone also gets a rear fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, Type-c port & much more. Coming to the pricing, the Motorola One Fusion Plus is Priced at Rs 16,999 for 6GB & 128GB Configuration.

