San Francisco, November 30: Streaming giant Netflix has announced that Rockstar Games 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition' is coming to the App Store, Google Play, and its mobile app for Netflix members on December 14. GTA: The Trilogy was released in 2021 and is a collection of three games in the popular GTA series.

"Starting today, fans can pre-register to play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- The Definitive Edition, featuring the genre-defining titles of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each updated for mobile," Netflix said in a blogpost on Wednesday. Google Announces Play Store’s Best Apps and Games of 2023 in India Which Helped People Through Critical Needs.

GTA: The Trilogy adds to a growing catalogue of more than 80 mobile games, with must-play titles across all genres adding further value to all Netflix memberships, including through one of the most iconic series in history, without any ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees, the company stated. AWS Generative AI Models Safe From Harmful and Bias Content, Says Swami Sivasubramanian.

In August, Netflix rolled out its games across devices -- TVs, computers, and mobile -- and announced the first public tests of its cloud-streamed games. Mike Verdu, Netflix VP of games, had said that the streaming giant is rolling out a limited beta test to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs, PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers. "Two games will be part of this initial test: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game," he announced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2023 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).