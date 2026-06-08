Netrasemi Achieves Milestone with India’s 1st 12nm Edge AI Chip 'A2000'; Ready for Commercial Deployment

Netrasemi, a Kerala-based semiconductor startup, has successfully completed the "silicon bring-up" for its A2000 chip, marking India's first foray into 12nm Edge AI system-on-chip (SoC) technology. This achievement represents a significant step toward sovereign computing, allowing India to process complex AI algorithms, such as real-time video analytics and radar signal processing, locally at the "edge" without reliance on foreign cloud infrastructure.

Building Sovereign AI for National Defence

The A2000 chip is strategically designed to address critical needs in sectors where local, secure processing is paramount, particularly national defence. CEO Jyothis Indirabhai emphasised that modern warfare is increasingly defined by AI, noting that national security cannot depend on foreign cloud systems that could be restricted during geopolitical tensions. By enabling drones, field radars, and surveillance systems to process high-resolution vector data instantaneously, the A2000 provides a secure, domestic alternative for tactical command centres. Semiconnect Conference 2026: Gujarat To Host 3rd Edition of Global Semiconductor Summit in Gandhinagar March 1.

The Fabless Model and India's Semiconductor Ambition

Netrasemi’s development journey highlights the effectiveness of the "fabless" model, where the company focuses on intricate chip design while outsourcing manufacturing to foundries like TSMC. Following the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission in 2021, the company benefited from government-backed Design-Linked Incentives (DLI), which helped scale its engineering team from three founders in 2020 to a 91-member powerhouse today.

The company's choice of a 12nm node was deliberate, balancing high-performance AI processing power with strict energy efficiency requirements. Unlike many competitors who rely on off-the-shelf intellectual property (IP) blocks, Netrasemi built its own comprehensive portfolio, including neural processors, vision processing units, and image signal processors, giving the firm full control over its technological architecture. Odisha: Intel and 3D Glass Solutions Sign MOU to Explore Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Facility in State.

Roadmap for Mass Production

The A2000 is currently undergoing rigorous field-testing with early-access customers following its successful validation in March. Netrasemi plans to commence full-scale commercial mass production by the middle of 2027. Looking ahead, the firm is developing the R1000, a low-power AI microcontroller for IoT devices, and the A4000, a high-performance chiplet architecture capable of powering 500-TOPS enterprise AI servers. As Netrasemi scales its operations, it aims to position India as a creator of advanced semiconductor products rather than merely an assembly hub.

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