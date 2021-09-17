Expanding its product portfolio, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Nokia C01 Plus is the latest addition to Nokia's C-series, which is a budget-centric range. It comes in a single 2GB + 16GB variant, which is priced at Rs 5,999. Nokia G20 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The main highlights of the smartphone are Android 11 (Go edition), an octa-core SoC, a 5.45-inch HD+ screen, a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front camera with LED flash, and more. It comes in two colours - Blue and Purple. The phone maker has promised to offer security updates for two years. The phone is up for sale via Amazon, the official website and major offline retail stores.

Nokia C01 Plus comes wrapped inside a Nordic-designed case with front and rear cameras, AI-powered face unlock and much more. Make every moment count with this Nokia phone and buy now, visit https://t.co/ZFaauFRGIE. #NokiaC01Plus #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/blIFTOB80Q — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) September 15, 2021

As for specifications, the Nokia C01 Plus boasts a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1,440 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There's also a provision to expand the internal memory by up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The budget smartphone gets a single 5MP HDR camera at the back. The front snapper is a 2MP lens for video calls and selfies. It gets an LED flash at the front and back. It packs a 3000 mAh battery, and Nokia claims that it can last for a whole single day. It runs on Android 11 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. It also comes with a face unlock feature for security.

