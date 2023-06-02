New Delhi, June 2: HMD Global has unveiled two new budget smartphones, the Nokia C110 and Nokia C300. The new handsets are part of the Nokia 4G C series.

Highlights of the new devices include an HD+ display, a 13-megapixel primary camera, 3GB RAM, Android 12 OS, and IP52 ratings for water resistance. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro, Vivo S17t Announced with 120Hz Curved Display: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details.

Nokia C110 Specs

The Nokia C110 sports a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 400 nits of brightness, and 2.5D toughened glass. It boasts a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash.

The new handset is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor with a 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card).

Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging. It comes with a dust and splash-resistant (IP52-rated) build.

Nokia C300 Specs

The Nokia C300 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 450 nits of brightness, and 2.5D toughened glass. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For photos and videos, the new handset sports a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens, accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, it sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Nokia C300 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor with an Adreno 610 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card). A 4000mAh battery with 10W charging backs it. Realme C53 Launched With Large Screen and Stylish Design at Affordable Pricing.

Nokia C110, Nokia C300 Price

The Nokia C110 is priced in the US at $99 (approximately Rs. 8,150). It will be available in grey colour finish. On the other hand, the Nokia C300 comes with a price tag of $139 (approximately Rs. 11,440). It comes in a blue colour option.

Both smartphones will be available in the US in June this year. As of now, the company has not revealed the Indian price tag and launch date.

