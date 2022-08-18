Nothing, the London-based tech giant, launched the Phone (1) smartphone in July, 2022. A month later, the company increased the price of the handset by Rs 1,000 across all variants. The handset was launched at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. After applying the hiked price, Nothing Phone (1) now starts at Rs 33,999. Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Though the company has announced the price hike, Flipkart still shows the old price. We expect the price tag to be changed soon. According to a report, Nothing says the increase in the price of the handset is due to fluctuation in the currency exchange rates.

Nothing Phone (1) gets a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired charging and 15W Qi wireless charging. For optics, it sports a 50MP dual rear camera and a 16MP front camera.

