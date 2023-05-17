Delhi, May 17: Nothing Phone 2 will be launched in the Indian market via Flipkart. While the price and launch date are not yet confirmed, the specs have been revealed. The upcoming smartphone was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site.

As per recent leaks and reports, the Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with a clock speed of 3GHz. It might come with a lower-binned version of the chipset. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 Foldable Phones Coming in July? From Expected Launch Date To Price and Specs, Here's What We Know

The upcoming smartphone is likely to run Android 13 OS. It will come with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Full-HD+ AMOLED display will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam.

Just like the previous version, the Nothing Phone 2 will come with a semi-transparent design at the back. Additionally, it is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery, 67W fast charging support, 5G support, and a triple rear camera setup (50-megapixel primary camera, OIS). Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Smartphone To Be a Great Contender of the Galaxy Z Flip5; Here’s All We Know So Far.

To recall, the first generation Nothing Phone 1 was launched with a starting price of Rs 32,999. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).