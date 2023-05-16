New Delhi, May 16: The foldable smartphone market is booming fast and a lot of contenders are coming into play. While the foldable phone leader Samsung is preparing for its next-gen Galaxy Z series handsets with design overhaul, Motorola is readying up its new contender to be pitched directly against the next-gen Galaxy Z Flip5.

The new upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is going to be a highly alluring flip-style foldable smartphone with great displays. Now that the device has been rendered, we can safely say that it is going to fight it out with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Flip5, Oppo Find N2 Flip and the likes. The device’s render images have leaked out all the design details. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5 To Launch in July Instead of Usual August Launch; Galaxy Unpacked Event and Venue Change As Well.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – Design, Display & Specs

The most fascinating thing about the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is its huge external display, and its folder-shaped design around the cameras. The Razr 40 Ultra’s external display gets a dual-shooter setup comprising of an expected 12MP and a 13MP units along with LED flash, and a 32MP selfie camera embedded in the foldable display. Vivo S17e Sale Date, Price, Colours and Key Specs Revealed Officially on Brand’s China Website Ahead of Launch Announcement.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to be featuring a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, and screen resolution of 1056 x 1066, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is expected to get powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. It will likely get a 3,640 mAh dual battery with 33W charging support.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra’s launch date or timeline is still unknown, while its arch-rival Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold5 during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26.

