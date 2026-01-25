Mumbai, January 25: The Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 is currently live, offering significant discounts across various smartphone categories. This year, the primary focus for many shoppers is the newly launched iPhone 17, which is seeing its first major price cut since its release. Beyond Apple, brands like Motorola and Oppo are also featuring blockbuster deals on their latest 5G handsets.

The sale, which began on January 17, features a mix of flat discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses. According to the latest listings, shoppers can avail of easy payment options including UPI, No-cost EMI, and specific credit card discounts to further lower the effective price of premium devices. iPhone Sale Republic Day: Apple Smartphone Available at Effective Price of INR 47,990 During Croma Sale 2026; Check Offers on iPhone 17 and iPhone 15.

iPhone 17 and Apple Intelligence Features

The iPhone 17 is the standout deal of the Republic Day Sale, with Flipkart offering attractive exchange values for older models. The device, known for its Slim design and enhanced Apple Intelligence capabilities, is being positioned as a top buy for those looking to upgrade to the latest iOS ecosystem. While official flat discounts vary by storage variant, bank tie-ups are providing an additional saving of up to INR 5,000 on the base model.

In addition to the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are also seeing limited-time "Jackpot Deals." These models feature the A19 Pro chip and advanced camera systems, making them highly sought after during the rush hours of the sale.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Mid-Range Deals

For those seeking high-performance Android devices, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G is currently available at a discounted price of INR 21,999, down from its original MRP of INR 25,999. The device is available in various Pantone-certified colours, including Amazonite and Zephyr, and features 256 GB of internal storage.

Other notable mentions in the mid-range segment include the upcoming Oppo Reno15 series, which is teased as "Coming Soon" with special launch offers tied to the sale period. Motorola's broader portfolio, including the Edge series, remains a strong contender for users looking for clean software and fast charging capabilities.

All Deals

iPhone 17 is available from INR 74,900, down from INR 82,900.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon starts at INR 42,999, discounted from INR 74,999.

Motorola Edge 70 is priced from INR 28,999, reduced from INR 34,999.

Google Pixel 9a is available from INR 32,999, down from INR 49,999.

iPhone 16 starts at INR 62,900, discounted from INR 69,999.

POCO F7 5G is priced from INR 30,999, reduced from INR 35,999.

Nothing Phone (3) is available from INR 49,999, down from INR 84,999.

Vivo T4 Ultra 5G starts at INR 34,999, discounted from INR 40,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is available from INR 74,999, reduced from INR 1,11,999.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (256GB) is priced at INR 19,999, down from INR 25,999.

OPPO K13 5G starts at INR 16,999, discounted from INR 19,499.

Vivo T4R 5G is available from INR 19,999, reduced from INR 23,499.

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro starts at INR 26,999, down from INR 32,999.

Moto G96 (128GB) is priced at INR 16,999, discounted from INR 20,999.

Samsung Galaxy F36 is available from INR 15,999, reduced from INR 22,999.

OPPO K13x 5G starts at INR 11,749, down from INR 16,999.

Moto G57 Power is available at INR 12,999, discounted from INR 17,999.

Realme P4 5G starts at INR 16,999, reduced from INR 20,999.

Vivo T4x 5G is priced from INR 14,999, down from INR 17,999.

POCO C75 5G (128GB) is available at INR 9,299, discounted from INR 11,499.

Moto G35 5G starts at INR 10,999, reduced from INR 12,499.

Payment Offers and Extra Savings

Flipkart has partnered with several leading banks to provide instant discounts on credit and debit card transactions. Shoppers can also benefit from "Double Discounts" on top brands during specific time windows. To maximize savings, it is recommended to use the exchange facility, which can significantly reduce the upfront cost of the iPhone 17 or other premium 5G smartphones. Motorola Signature Price in India, Sale Date, Specifications and Features; Check All Details Here.

The sale is expected to continue through the end of the month, but stock for popular models like the iPhone 17 in specific colours tends to run out quickly. Buyers are advised to check the "Hourly Deals" section to catch the lowest prices before the event concludes

