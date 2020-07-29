Nubia, the Shenzhen based smartphone maker officially introduced 'Nubia Red Magic 5S' gaming mobile in China. The smartphone will go on sale in the home country from August 1. Main highlights of Nubia Red Magic 5S are a 6.65-inch FHD+ display, snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 16GB RAM & much more. The firm has not confirmed about the global launch of Red Magic 5S. Nubia Red Magic 5S Smartphone Officially Teased; Likely To Be Launched Soon.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels & 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the handset comes with up to 16GB of RAM & up to 256GB of storage.

Do you want to win a new RedMagic 5S gaming smartphone?! Are you feeling lucky? Then take part in the RedMagic: #5thSpace event!https://t.co/zhBxUXOUGG pic.twitter.com/3aXlskmvwL — nubia Smartphone (@nubiasmartphone) July 28, 2020

For optics, the gaming device comes equipped with a triple rear camera module sporting a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper & a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calling.

Nubia Red Magic 5S (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The handset runs on Android 10 based Nubia UI (Red Magic OS) on the top. The stylish gaming phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W air-cooled fast charging support. Additionally, the smartphone gets 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack & an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Nubia Red Magic 5S (Photo Credits: Nubia)

Nubia Red Magic 5S is priced at CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,580) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model whereas 12GB & 256GB, 16GB & 256GB variants cost CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs 46,990) & CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs 50,200) respectively.

