The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Nubia has officially teased the Red Magic 5S smartphone suggesting that it could be launched soon. The teaser image was shared by Nubia’s President - Ni Fei on Weibo earlier this week. The teaser image says Beyond Plus, which hints the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The same chipset will also be used by Asus and Lenovo for ROG Phone 3 and Legion respectively. And, now Nubia will be employing the same chipset on the upcoming Red Magic 5G smartphone. Nubia Play 5G Featuring a 5,100mAh Battery Unveiled; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

It is important to note that Nubia hasn't announced an official launch date for the new Red Magic phone. As a reminder, Nubia introduced Red Magic 5G phone in the home market earlier this year. It comes with 144Hz display which is the highest refresh rate offered on any smartphone till date. It also featured Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Other highlights included dual-mode 5G connectivity, 64MP primary sensor, advanced air-cooling system and more.

Nubia Red Magic 5S Smartphone Teased Online (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Talking about the Nubia Red Magic 5S, the smartphone will come with a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with thin bezels carrying a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. At the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will also get 144Hz refresh rate accompanied by 240Hz touch-sensing offering lightning-fast reaction.

For optics, the handset will be equipped with a triple-camera module at the back. The setup will comprise of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP macro shooter. Dubbed as a gaming smartphone, it will get an RGB light strip on the rear panel. It will also get shoulder triggers for an impressive 300Hz sampling rate. It will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 55W quick charging technology. It will run on Red Magic OS based on Android 10.

