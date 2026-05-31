Nvidia Earnings Update: CFO Colette Kress Labels AI a ‘Necessity’ for Global Businesses; New Reporting Structure Announced

Nvidia’s Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, has stated that artificial intelligence is no longer a luxury but a fundamental necessity for enterprises worldwide. During the company’s recent earnings call, Kress highlighted that AI has become a critical driver for productivity gains across all industries, a shift that is accelerating demand for Nvidia’s comprehensive stack of chips, infrastructure, and software solutions.

To reflect its evolving business model, Nvidia has introduced a new financial reporting structure, organising its operations into two primary segments: Data Center and Edge Computing. The Data Center segment is further split into Hyperscale, which serves cloud and internet companies, and ACIE, a category encompassing AI cloud providers, industrial customers, and enterprises constructing their own private AI infrastructure. DuckDuckGo “No AI” Search Surge: Traffic Hits 3x Mark As Users Move Away From Google’s AI-Integrated Results.

The Edge Computing segment now focuses on the diverse range of hardware and AI-integrated systems, including personal computers, gaming consoles, workstations, robotics, automotive technology, and AI-enabled cellular base stations. Analysts from Wedbush Securities have noted that the current chip landscape remains dominated by Nvidia, with enterprises and sovereign entities alike competing for access to the company’s high-demand hardware.

Nvidia’s transformation from a traditional semiconductor firm into an essential AI infrastructure supplier is driven by sustained investment from hyperscale customers, governments, and startups. Hyperscale demand alone generated USD 38 billion in revenue during the recent quarter, representing roughly half of Nvidia’s Data Center business. Looking forward, the company estimates that global expenditure on AI infrastructure could reach between USD 3 trillion and USD 4 trillion by the end of the decade. Gemini Omni Launched: Google Unveils New AI Video Generator at I/O 2026.

The firm’s latest financial results for the quarter ended April 2026 underscore this growth, with reported revenue reaching 81.6 billion USD. This marks an 85 per cent increase compared to the previous year, alongside a substantial rise in free cash flow to USD 49 billion. As the company scales its operations, Kress emphasised that Nvidia remains focused on transforming its internal processes to meet the increasing global appetite for advanced AI computing systems.

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