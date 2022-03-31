OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker has officially launched the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone today in India. The latest offering from OnePlus will go on sale on April 5, 2022, via Amazon India and the OnePlus India website. The handset has been introduced as the successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, which was launched last year. The company also launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and OnePlus Buds Pro radiant silver colour variant, along with the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G India Launch Event Tonight, Here’s How To Watch Live Streaming.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch 2K Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 Display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto snapper. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

This isn't just our phone. It's made possible by all of you. Thank you for your support. This is the #OnePlus10Pro Find out more at: https://t.co/2IwyFfOxrr — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 31, 2022

The handset packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It will be offered in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus 10 Pro is priced at Rs 66,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model retails at Rs 71,999.

