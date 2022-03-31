OnePlus, the Chinese tech giant is all set to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone tonight in India. The highly anticipated smartphone has already been introduced in the Chinese market, and now, it will make its way to the Indian market. The company will also launch OnePlus Buds Pro Silver Edition and Bullets Wireless Z2 along with the OnePlus 10 Pro device. The launch event will commence at 7:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via the OnePlus India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. OnePlus 10 Pro Price & Sale Date Leaked Online Ahead of Its India Launch: Report

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will carry similar specifications as that of the China model. The handset will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Featuring the one and only OxygenOS 12 1 day to go until the #OnePlus10Pro! — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 30, 2022

It will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary lens with a Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto snapper. Upfront, there will be a 32MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus 10 Pro will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Connectivity options will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and a USB Type-C port. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will come with 12.4mm drivers, three physical buttons. The earbuds will offer up to 20 hours of music playback by charging the device for just 10 minutes. The device will also be IP55 certified water and sweat resistant. On the other hand, OnePlus Buds Pro Silver Edition will carry similar features and design as that of the regular model.

