New Delhi, October 19: OnePlus is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in the coming weeks. The upcoming device is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon processor. The company is yet to announce the OnePlus 15 launch date in India. However, multiple reports suggest that the smartphone is expected to launch in next month.

OnePlus 15 is expected to come with two colour options in India. It will feature a triple camera setup at the rear. As per a report of Financial Express, the OnePlus 15 price in India is expected to be around INR 70,000 and INR 75,000. iQOO 15 Launch in India Confirmed on November 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 15 Launch Soon in India

OnePlus 15 will be launched in China on October 27, and its India and global launches are anticipated to follow shortly after. The company has started to tease the upcoming smartphone on social media platforms. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the smartphone maker said, "Infinite possibilities. One phone. OnePlus 15 coming soon."

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features

OnePlus 15 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. As per multiple reports, it may come with up to 16GB of RAM. Storage options are likely to include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, which is said to offer 1.5K resolution. It may offer an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 165Hz. The smartphone is also expected to support Dolby Vision and Pro XDR, and could deliver peak brightness up to 1,800 nits. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Timeline Tipped, Likely To Release Soon; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

It is anticipated to include a 50MP primary lens OIS, 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 3.5x optical zoom. OnePlus 15 may be equipped with a 7,300mAh battery, which is said to support 120W wired and 50W wireless charging capability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2025 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).