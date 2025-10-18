New Delhi, October 18: iQOO has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, will launch in India in November 2025. The announcement comes after the company revealed that the device will first debut in China on October 20. Alongside the global unveiling, the iQOO 15 is expected to introduce Vivo’s OriginOS 6 interface.

The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and support wireless charging. It may offer IP68 and IP69 ratings, and it is likely to come with a next-generation 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Additionally, it could be launched in four colour options, which are said to include Lingyun, White, Black, and Green variants. As per multiple reports, the iQOO 15 price in India could be around INR 59,999. Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications and Features Tipped Ahead of Launch; Know What To Expect.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iQOO 15 Chinese variant may feature a dedicated Q3 Gaming chip alongside the Snapdragon processor. It may support ray tracing and stable 144fps gaming at 2K resolution. The device is likely to include an advanced 8K vapour chamber Dome cooling system for improved thermal management. The smartphone may come with a 6.85-inch LTPO display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. The device could be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and possible 50W wireless charging support. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Timeline Tipped, Likely To Release Soon; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

As per multiple reports, the smartphone may feature a Warhammer MAX dual-axis motor to support bidirectional X- and Z-axis vibration for improved gaming experience. The iQOO 15 is expected to offer a 50MP triple-rear camera setup. As per a report of Financial Express, it is said to feature a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The smartphone is likely to include a 50MP front camera.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

