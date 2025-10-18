New Delhi, October 18: Samsung is reportedly preparing to introduce its first tri-fold smartphone, likely to be called as the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold. The smartphone is expected to make its debut soon as a major step in the company’s foldable lineup. As per reports, Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Z TriFold in limited quantities to make it an exclusive addition to its premium range of foldable smartphones.

Samsung has confirmed the date for its next Galaxy event. The event is scheduled to take place on October 21. During the upcoming Samsung Galaxy event, the company will unveil a new lineup of AI-powered devices, which will include its Project Moohan XR headset. As per a report of Gadgets360, Samsung is likely to launch its first triple-foldable smartphone between October 31 and November 1. The launch is expected to take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea. Lava Shark 2 Confirmed To Launch Soon in India With 5,000mAh Battery; Check Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price (Expected)

Earlier reports suggested that the device would be released only in South Korea and China, but new updates hint at a wider global launch. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is now expected to reach more regions, which may include the US and UAE. As per multiple reports, the Samsung Galaxy Trifold is expected to launch at a price of around USD 3,000 (approx. INR 2,64,000).

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to deliver a premium user experience. As per multiple reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to feature an AMOLED 2X display. The Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to feature a 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded and a 6.54-inch display when folded. Galaxy Z TriFold is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Launch in 2026 With Variable Aperture Lens To Take Photos in Changing Brightness and Depth of Field: Report.

The device may come with up to 16GB of RAM. It may feature a triple-camera setup, which is said to include a 200MP main sensor. The smartphone is also rumoured to run on One UI 8 based on Android 16.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadgets360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

