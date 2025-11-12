Moto G67 Power 5G sale begins in India. The smartphone is listed on Flipkart at a starting price of INR 15,999. However, with available offers, customers can purchase it for INR 14,999. The Moto G67 Power 5G features a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary camera, along with a 32MP front camera. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch display. It delivers 120Hz of refresh rate and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, and it runs on Android 15. The Moto G67 Power is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone is available in three PANTONE-certified colour options, which include Blue Curacao, Parachute Purple, and Cilantro. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch in India Confirmed, Colour Variants Revealed; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Moto G67 Power Sale Live in India

The all-new moto g67 POWER is live! ⚡ Fuel up with a segment-leading 7000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, capture brilliance with the 50MP Sony LYT-600™ camera & 4K on all lenses, and power through with Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2. Buy now at ₹14,999* on Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/sSWTHaGoSK — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 12, 2025

