New Delhi, November 12: iPhone 18 series launch may still be some time away, but early leaks have already started revealing what Apple could be planning for its next major upgrade. Following the debut of the iPhone 17 series, Apple introduced a new ultra-slim model called the iPhone Air, replacing the previous Plus model. iPhone 17 series also included iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

As per reports, Apple’s 2026 launch may bring further design upgrades and new models. It highlights the company’s efforts to update its premium iPhone lineup and set new standards in design and innovation. Vivo X300 Series: Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Apple is said to be initially preparing a fall 2026 release of the iPhone 18 series with four models. As per reports, it was the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold. However, as per a report of The Information, Apple has postponed the launch of the iPhone Air 2 due to low sales of the current iPhone Air model. The standard iPhone 18 may not initially debut with the iPhone 18 series, as reports indicate its launch is said to be postponed to early 2027.

iPhone 18 Series Design and Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 18 series is expected to feature a more compact design, thinner bezels, and improved durability. As per a report of Digit, Apple plans to enhance the integration between the aluminium frame and glass back in the iPhone 18 Pro series. Additionally, the “back glass replacement process” for iPhone 18 Pro is said to reduce material contrast to create a smoother and premium look. The series may also include new camera sensors. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch in India Confirmed, Colour Variants Revealed; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

As per multiple reports, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to feature Apple’s A20 Pro chipset, built using TSMC’s 2nm technology. Additionally, both models are expected to integrate Apple’s in-house C2 modem, marking a shift away from Qualcomm’s components.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Digit), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2025 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).