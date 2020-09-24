OnePlus 8T smartphone is confirmed to be launched in India on October 14, 2020, at 7:30 pm IST. The Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the upcoming device on its official Twitter India channel. Ahead of the launch, several speculations about features & specifications of the smartphone are being heard. According to the new reports, OnePlus 8T might support 65W warp charging technology. OnePlus 8T launch's landing page revealed a newest Warp Charge Technology with dual-cell charging system. This hints that the handset will be offered with ultra-fast charging speeds. OnePlus 8T Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 8T is expected to feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset mated with up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the device might get a quad rear camera system flaunting a 48MP main snapper, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro snapper & a 2MP portrait camera. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus 8T Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

OnePlus 8T is likely to run on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 operating system. As per the leaked information, the handset will be offered in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

OnePlus 8T Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

Coming to the pricing, the Europe Pricing for the base variant will be EUR 799 (approximately Rs 68,720) & EUR 899 (approximately Rs 77,320) for the top 12GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).