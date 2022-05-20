Vivo Y75 is now official in India and the latest addition to the Y-series lineup. It is now available for sale in the country via Flipkart, Vivo India store and offline retail stores. Customers purchasing the handset will get up to a Rs 1,500 discount using ICICI, SBI, and IDFC First Bank cards. Vivo S15 Pro, Vivo S15 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in China.

Vivo Y75 comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 4G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Create your own style with the Dancing Waves 🌊 and Moonlight Shadow🌒 colours of the all-new slim and stylish #vivoY75 🤩​ just like @SaraAliKhan did. Buy Now: https://t.co/2PM5G0Vgm5#ItsMyStyle pic.twitter.com/vxSpTrFzMN — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 20, 2022

For photography, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 44MP lens for clicking selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y75 packs a 4,050mAh battery with 44W flash charging support and runs on Android 11 based on Funtouch OS 12. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y75 is priced at Rs 20,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model.

