OnePlus, the Chinese phone maker has been working on its upcoming flagship series, the OnePlus 9, which is expected to go official very soon. Ahead of its launch, key specifications of the phone have been leaked online. The tipster has revealed specifications through AIDA64 benchmarking software screenshots. It is important to note that the OnePlus 9 series is expected to comprise three variants - OnePlus 9 Lite, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus Smartphone With Bezel Selfie Camera Under Development: Report.

As per the leaked documents, the OnePlus 9 will be powered by Qualcomm's new flagship SoC - Snapdragon 888 chipset. It will also get a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display. The new OnePlus flagship series has been in the news for quite some time now. The phone maker is expected to launch its next-in flagship offering by next month.

The leaked documents also suggest that the phone will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. Under the hood, there will be an all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC clubbed with an Adreno 660 GPU. The chip is likely to be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photography, there will be a 12MP primary shooter. However, previous leaks suggested that it will get a 48MP primary lens assisted by a 48MP secondary shooter and an 8MP tertiary sensor. It will be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery supporting 65W fast charging technology. The phone is likely to support 30W fast wireless charging. The phone maker is expected to reveal the OnePlus 9 series next month. However, there is no word on the exact launch date yet from the company.

