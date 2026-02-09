Mumbai, February 9: Samsung on Monday officially launched the Galaxy F70e 5G in India, marking the debut of its new Galaxy F70 series. Specifically designed to appeal to Gen Z and younger consumers, the smartphone enters the competitive budget segment with a focus on long-lasting performance and a modern aesthetic. The device features a slim 8.2mm profile and a premium leather pattern finish on the rear panel, reflecting Samsung’s latest design language for 2026.

The new handset brings several significant upgrades to the budget category, most notably in its software longevity and security. Running on One UI 8 based on Android 16, Samsung has committed to providing six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security patches. The inclusion of Samsung Knox Vault with EAL5+ certification further enhances the device, offering hardware-level protection for sensitive personal and financial data. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch in February 2026.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of 800 nits, ensuring smooth visuals even in outdoor conditions. For photography, the phone utilizes a dual rear camera system led by a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth lens, while an 8MP front camera handles selfies.

A major highlight of the device is its massive 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims can provide up to two days of usage on a single charge. The smartphone supports 25W wired charging and includes an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. Available in Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue, the phone also features the "Key Island" design on the side for improved ergonomics. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India

In terms of pricing, the base variant of the Galaxy F70e 5G with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 12,499, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available for INR 13,999. These prices include introductory bank offers, and customers can also benefit from an additional limited-time discount of INR 500. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale starting February 17 through Samsung’s official website, Flipkart, and selected retail outlets across the country.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).