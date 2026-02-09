itel A100 Price in India, Specifications and Features

Mumbai, February 9: itel has officially launched its latest entry-level smartphone, the itel A100, in the Indian market to strengthen its presence in the sub-INR 10,000 segment. Positioned as a rugged yet stylish option for budget-conscious consumers, the device features a rear design inspired by premium high-end handsets and comes in three distinct colour options: Silk Green, Pure Black, and Titanium Gold. The smartphone is primarily aimed at users looking to upgrade from feature phones to a reliable 4G touchscreen experience.

A significant highlight of this new release is its robust construction, as the itel A100 has earned MIL-STD 810H certification, ensuring protection against accidental drops and daily wear. As a major functional upgrade, the device includes an IR blaster, allowing users to control home appliances directly from their mobile. Furthermore, the company is offering a free screen replacement if the display is damaged within 100 days of purchase, adding an extra layer of security for the consumer. iQOO 15R To Feature Massive 7,600mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Launch Set for February 24.

itel A100 Specifications and Features

The itel A100 is equipped with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, featuring a water-drop notch for the front camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T7100 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the device carries an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. It runs on the Android 15 Go edition, which introduces the UltraLink feature for offline communication between compatible itel devices. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price and Specifications Leaked.

itel A100 Price in India

The itel A100 is available through offline retail stores across the country in two distinct configurations. The base model, featuring 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, is priced at INR 6,799. For users requiring more memory, the 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant retails for INR 7,499. These price points position the itel A100 as one of the most affordable durable smartphones currently available in the Indian market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).