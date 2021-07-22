OnePlus has finally launched the highly-anticipated OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone in India. It's the third Nord device from the Chinese brand after the original Nord and Nord CE in the country. The 5G device will be available for Early Access in India from July 26 for Red Cable Club via the official website and Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in. Do note, open sales start from July 28 in India via Amazon, OnePlus official website, Experience Stores and retail partners. OnePlus Nord 2 5G & OnePlus Buds Pro Launch Highlights.

OnePlus is currently accepting pre-orders for the handset in Europe. The phone will be available for purchase via open sale in Europe from July 28, 2021. OnePlus is also offering 3 months of Spotify Premium for free with OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

If you're happy and you know it 'nord' your head. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 22, 2021

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is offered in three storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999 while the bigger 8GB + 128GB version costs Rs 29,999. The top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model will retail at Rs 34,999.

The affordable mid-range phone gets three colours - Blue Haze, Green Woods and Gray Sierra. As a part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 1000 via HDFC Bank credit cards and EMIs. Additionally, there’s also a no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank for up to 6 months.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G phone boasts a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz of refresh rate and 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC, is paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, there is a triple camera module at the back. It consists of a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono lens. The front camera is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It runs on Android 11 based On OxygenOS 11.3 OS. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh with 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2021 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).