OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone is confirmed to be launched today in India. The handset will be introduced as the successor to the Nord phone which was launched last year in July. The Chinese phone maker will also launch OnePlus Buds Pro along with the Nord 2 device. The launch event will commence at 7:30 pm IST and will be streamed via OnePlus India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. The company has been teasing the Nord 2 phone for the past couple of weeks now revealing its several features & specifications. OnePlus Nord 2 5G & OnePlus Buds Pro India Launch Today, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and carry a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

For photography, it will come with a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there will be a 32MP selfie camera.

Not long to go. Just ‘pros’, no cons! — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 22, 2021

It will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W Warp charging facility and run on the Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 operating system.

OnePlus Nord 2 (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

On the other side, OnePlus Buds Pro will be the company's third earbuds after OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z.

Hear like nobody has heard before. Dancing like nobody is watching is optional. #OnePlusBudsPro pic.twitter.com/QFWk7csFdn — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 21, 2021

The upcoming earbuds are likely to feature 'Adaptive Noise Cancellation' and offer up to 28 hours of battery life with an Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature turned on. While turned off, it could provide up to 38 hours of battery.

OnePlus Buds Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Buds Pro users will reportedly be able to toggle noise cancellation by holding down the stem of the left or right bud. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be priced around Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant whereas the 12GB + 256GB model could cost Rs 34,999. The company will announce the price and other details of the OnePlus Buds Pro today during the event.