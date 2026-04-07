OnePlus Nord 6 has been launched in India in the mid-range smartphone segment. The latest iteration focuses on a robust, industrial design that balances aesthetics with extreme durability, meeting military-grade standards for resilience. This new entry aims to provide a premium user experience by integrating hardware usually reserved for flagship models, ensuring long-term performance and high-speed efficiency.

The device features major upgrades in its display technology and charging capabilities, moving away from conventional limits to offer enhanced visual fluidity and a massive battery capacity. By focusing on structural integrity and advanced cooling systems, OnePlus has designed the Nord 6 to handle intensive tasks and gaming without compromise. The launch reflects the brand’s commitment to providing high-specification technology at a competitive price point, supported by an extended software update policy. Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue Special Edition Launched in Japan, Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform and an Adreno 825 GPU, running on OxygenOS 16.0 based on Android 16. It offers up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM with RAM Expansion technology and 256 GB UFS 4.1 internal storage. The device features a 17.23 cm (6.78-inch) Sunburst AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 3600 nits peak brightness. For durability, it is built to MIL-STD-810H standards and holds IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, protected by Crystal Guard material.

Photography is handled by a 50 MP Sony LYTIA-600 main sensor with dual-axis OIS and EIS, alongside an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera uses a 32 MP sensor capable of 4K video recording. A standout feature is the 9,000 mAh SiCarbon battery, which supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 27W reverse charging. Other technical highlights include a 33147 mm² heat dissipation area, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and a specialized Touch Reflex chip for a 3200 Hz touch response rate. Apple Foldable iPhone ‘Ultra’ To Launch in September 2026; Trial Production Reportedly Begins at Foxconn Facilities.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 6 is available in three distinct finishes: Fresh Mint, Quick Silver, and Pitch Black. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM variant is priced at INR 38,999, significantly lower than its M.R.P. of INR 52,999. For those requiring more memory, the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM configuration is available for INR 41,999. However, with the discounts and offers, it will be available at INR 35,999 and INR 38,999. The OnePlus Nord 6 sale will begin in India on April 9, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).