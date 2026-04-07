Google has officially unveiled a special edition of its Pixel 10a smartphone, introducing a striking "Isai Blue" colour variant exclusive to the Japanese market. Launched to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Pixel brand, this unique device represents a collaboration with Heralbony, a creative group dedicated to showcasing the work of artists with disabilities. The special edition moves beyond a simple aesthetic refresh by integrating custom software elements and accessories designed to reflect the theme of individuality.

The Isai Blue edition aims to differentiate itself through a deeper, artistic blue tone and a focus on diverse perspectives in its design philosophy. While the hardware remains consistent with the standard models that debuted in early 2026, this version serves as a premium tribute to the brand's decade-long presence. By merging high-end technology with meaningful art, Google has positioned this handset as a distinct upgrade for users seeking a device that prioritises creative expression and social inclusivity. Apple Foldable iPhone ‘Ultra’ To Launch in September 2026; Trial Production Reportedly Begins at Foxconn Facilities.

Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue Specifications and Features

The Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It features a 6.3-inch Actua display that reaches a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, offering excellent visibility even under direct sunlight, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. For photography, the device is equipped with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The handset is backed by a 5,100mAh battery supporting 30W wired and 10W wireless charging, and it maintains an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Custom Software Integration and Artist Collaboration

A standout feature of this edition is the integration of nine distinct design styles based on the work of artists Shigaku Mizukami, Midori Kudo, and Kaoru Iga. Utilizing the Material You design language on Android 16, the phone automatically adjusts system colours, wallpapers, and icon styles to match the chosen artwork. This level of software customisation is a first for the Pixel "a" series. Additionally, the phone comes with a colour-matched blue bumper case and a themed sticker pack to complete the artistic aesthetic. Vivo X300 Ultra Review: Flagship Features 6,600mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue Price in Japan

The Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue is scheduled to begin shipping to customers in Japan on May 20, 2026. The special collaboration model is available in a single 256GB storage configuration and is priced at JPY 94,900. This price matches the standard 256GB variant of the Pixel 10a, which is also available in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian. While the 128GB standard model starts at JPY 79,900, the Isai Blue edition includes the added value of the exclusive bumper case, artist-designed packaging, and unique digital themes at no additional cost over the equivalent storage tier.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).