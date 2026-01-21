Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: OnePlus is reportedly developing its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 16, which is expected to be launched in early 2026. Early leaks suggest a significant design overhaul and several high-end upgrades that could redefine the brand's premium offerings. The upcoming device is anticipated to feature a robust build and a refined aesthetic aimed at competing with the most advanced smartphones in the global market.

The flagship is expected to introduce major upgrade features, particularly in its battery capacity and display technology. According to reports from industry insiders and tipsters on Weibo, OnePlus is focusing on extreme performance and longevity. These enhancements include a record-breaking battery size and a display with a refresh rate that surpasses current industry standards, positioning the device as a powerhouse for both photography enthusiasts and mobile gamers. OnePlus 15 Price, Specifications and Features; Check Highlights of Newly Launched OnePlus Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

OnePlus 16 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 16 specifications and features point toward a massive leap in technical capabilities, starting with a 6.8-inch flat AMOLED display that reportedly supports a refresh rate exceeding 200Hz. At its core, the handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, ensuring top-tier efficiency. The camera system is a major talking point, with leaks suggesting a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor capable of capturing extreme detail in zoom and low-light conditions, potentially paired with multispectral sensors for enhanced colour accuracy.

The most striking feature of the device is the rumoured 9,000mAh battery, which would be significantly larger than any current mainstream flagship. This massive power unit is expected to be housed within a chassis that maintains the brand’s signature ergonomics while offering vastly improved usage times on a single charge. Additionally, the smartphone is likely to run on the latest Android version with a highly optimised OxygenOS to handle the advanced hardware requirements. OnePlus 15R Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features; Know All About New Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-Powered OnePlus Smartphone Launched in India.

OnePlus 16 Price in India

While OnePlus has yet to confirm the official details, industry analysts suggest that the OnePlus 16 price in India could start at approximately INR 81,999. This expected pricing takes into account the premium hardware upgrades and the ongoing global chip supply dynamics. The handset is anticipated to arrive in multiple storage configurations, with the base model likely featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage to justify its position as a top-tier flagship contender in the Indian market.

