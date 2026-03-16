San Francisco, March 16: OpenAI has announced a delay in the release of its controversial “adult mode” for ChatGPT, a feature intended to allow verified users to engage in erotica and mature conversations. The company stated it is pushing back the launch to focus on higher-priority projects, although reports suggest the move follows significant friction with internal safety advisers.

The proposed feature, first teased by CEO Sam Altman late last year, represents a shift from the platform’s historically strict stance on X-rated content. Altman previously argued that while early censorship was necessary for safety, the company now aims to “treat adult users like adults” by relaxing restrictions for those who pass rigorous age-verification checks. ChatGPT New Feature: OpenAI Rolls Out ‘Tab Groups’ for Better Organisation and Group Related Conversation.

OpenAI Internal Friction and Advisor Apprehensions

The delay comes as OpenAI’s handpicked council of advisers on well-being and AI reportedly expressed alarm over the potential impact of the feature. According to internal sources, meetings held in early 2026 revealed deep concerns regarding the psychological effects of long-term engagement with AI erotica and the possibility of minors bypassing safeguards.

One former employee reportedly claimed their departure from the firm was linked to raising objections about the mental health risks associated with erotic AI. These internal warnings highlight a growing tension between OpenAI’s commercial ambitions to capture the lucrative "digital companion" market and its foundational commitment to AI safety.

Technical Challenges in Age Assurance

A primary factor in the postponement is the complexity of establishing a foolproof age-gating system. While OpenAI has begun testing "age prediction" technology, which uses language patterns and behavioral data to identify minors, early results have shown persistent accuracy issues that the company is currently working to resolve.

Regulatory pressure is also mounting globally. Countries including Australia, Britain, and France are tightening rules on online age verification, forcing tech companies to ensure that mature content is strictly inaccessible to younger audiences. OpenAI has reiterated that the "adult mode" will be an opt-in feature, requiring users to verify their identity before access is granted.

A Broadening Debate on AI Autonomy

The debate over ChatGPT’s adult content is part of a larger conversation regarding user autonomy in artificial intelligence. Competitors like Elon Musk’s Grok have already faced scrutiny for more permissive content policies, and OpenAI’s move suggests it is navigating a delicate balance between providing a versatile tool and maintaining ethical guardrails. OpenAI Launches 'Your Year with ChatGPT' Feature, Allows Users to Get Personalised Recap of 2025 AI Interactions, Messages, Images, and More.

As the company continues to refine its safety protocols, the launch remains without a firm release date. For now, OpenAI is redirecting its engineering resources toward improving model proactivity and intelligence, noting that these developments currently provide value to a larger segment of its user base.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).