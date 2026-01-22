(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
ChatGPT New Feature: OpenAI Rolls Out ‘Tab Groups’ for Better Organisation and Group Related Conversation
OpenAI has released an update to ChatGPT Atlas introducing tab groups for better organisation. Announced on 21 January 2026, it lets users group conversations with custom emojis. The update also improves search layout, memory performance, sidebar suggestions and usability, with future features like multi-login and mobile enhancements planned for all users.
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 22, 2026 07:21 AM IST
