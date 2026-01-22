OpenAI has rolled out a new update to ChatGPT Atlas, its browser-based AI interface, introducing tab groups for improved organisation. Announced on 21 January 2026, the feature allows users to group related conversations and tabs efficiently, with support for custom emojis. This productivity enhancement arrives alongside other improvements, including a refreshed search results layout with vertically stacked links, an “Auto” default search engine option that switches between ChatGPT and Google, improved memory management to reduce slowdowns, quick sidebar suggestions, and several refinements such as better page zoom and profile handling. The update follows recent post-holiday releases, with OpenAI hinting at future additions, including multi-login support and mobile enhancements. Users can access the update by upgrading the browser extension. OpenAI Rolls Out Age Prediction System for ChatGPT To Enhance Teen Safety and Prepare for 2026 ‘Adult Mode’

