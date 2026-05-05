Pornhub Restores Access for Some UK Users After Age Verification Update

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Pornhub will restore access for some UK users following changes to Apple’s age verification system, marking a partial reversal of earlier restrictions imposed in response to the UK’s Online Safety Act framework. The update allows certain iPhone and iPad users who have completed device-level age checks to access the platform again.

The move comes after months of restricted access for UK users, during which the platform limited entry to previously registered and age-verified accounts. The changes highlight ongoing tensions between online adult platforms and regulators over how age verification should be implemented under UK law. China Flooding X Search Results With Po*n To Mask Political Unrest, Says X Product Head Nikita Bier.

Pornhub Access Restored for Verified Apple Users

Pornhub’s parent company Aylo confirmed that UK users on updated Apple devices will regain access if they have completed age verification through the latest iOS and iPadOS systems.

The decision follows the rollout of Apple’s updated operating system, which introduces built-in age verification tools for UK users. The feature allows device-level confirmation of age before accessing restricted content. How Viral Leaked Videos Land on Po*n Sites? Cybersecurity Expert Amit Dubey Breaks Down How Private Clips End Up on Adult Websites.

Aylo said this approach represents a more consistent and scalable method for compliance compared to site-by-site verification systems.

UK Age Verification Rules and Restrictions

Restrictions on Pornhub access in the UK were introduced after the implementation of stricter rules under the Online Safety Act 2023.

In February, the platform limited access for most UK users, allowing only previously verified accounts to view content. The company argued that industry-wide enforcement of age checks was inconsistent and chose to temporarily block new UK users. Since then, unverified visitors attempting to access the site have been shown non-explicit content instead of adult material.

Aylo previously reported that UK traffic to Pornhub dropped by more than 75% following the introduction of enhanced age verification measures in late 2025.

The company has argued that device-level verification, such as Apple’s system, is a more effective solution for preventing underage access compared to platform-based checks.

However, regulators have maintained that responsibility for compliance remains with individual services, not device manufacturers.

The UK communications regulator Ofcom said it is reviewing the updated access model and will continue to monitor compliance.

Ofcom has stressed that online platforms must demonstrate that their age verification systems are highly effective and capable of preventing children from accessing restricted content.

The regulator also confirmed that it will seek detailed evidence from companies implementing device-based verification methods.

While access is being restored for eligible Apple users, broader restrictions on non-verified users remain in place.

Aylo has said it is continuing discussions with UK regulators to ensure compliance with evolving safety requirements. The situation reflects an ongoing shift in how governments and tech companies approach age verification and online content regulation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).