Oppo A53 2020 prices have been slashed in India. The smartphone was launched in the country last year with a starting price of Rs 12,990. Oppo A53 4GB + 64GB variant gets a price cut of Rs 2,000 and now available for sale on Flipkart at Rs 10,990. On the other hand, the 6GB + 128GB model is now listed on Flipkart at Rs 12,990. The 6GB model gets a price cut of Rs 2,500. The phone comes in Electric Black, Fairy White and Fancy Blue shades. Oppo A53 With Snapdragon 460 SoC Launched in India at Rs 12,990; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Oppo A53 (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone comes with a 13MP main shooter, a 2MP depth snapper and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Oppo A53 comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Glonass and more. The device runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 operating system and comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2021 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).