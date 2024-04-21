New Delhi, April 21: OPPO is gearing up to launch its upcoming smartphone, the OPPO Reno 12 series. The OPPO Reno 12 series is expected to include the OPPO Reno 12 and OPPO Reno 12 Pro. The OPPO Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are anticipated to come with the latest specifications and features for its users.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the OPPO Reno 12 series key specifications have leaked. This is expected to stir interest and speculation amongst tech enthusiasts. While the official launch date has yet to be announced, the leaked information suggests that the launch of the OPPO Reno 12 series could be imminent. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Smartphone Gets A New 8GB RAM Variant in India; Check Prices, Features, Offers & Specifications.

Oppo Reno 12, OPPO Reno 12 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Reno 12 series might come with a premium design with a glass back and a plastic middle frame. The OPPO Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are rumoured to feature with the latest specifications and features. The Reno 12 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and the Reno 12 Pro might be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus processor. These chipsets are expected to smoothly handle everyday tasks to gaming sessions. The leaks also suggest that both Reno 12 series smartphones will likely support 80W fast charging capability. Realme NARZO 70x 5G Launch on April 24 in India: Here’s Everything To Know About New Realme NARZO Smartphone.

The Reno 12 is rumoured to have a full HD resolution display and the Reno 12 Pro could come with a 1.5K resolution display. The smartphones are said to feature displays with micro curvature on all four sides, which is expected to improve the viewing experience. The OPPO Reno 12 and OPPO Reno 12 Pro are expected to come with a 50MP telephoto camera, which might include a 2x optical zoom.

