Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Oppo A53 budget smartphone in India. The handset will be available from August 25, 2020. on Flipkart. The device will be offered with 5 percent cashback on selected banks, no-cost EMI up to 6 months, zero down payment finance scheme & much more. The company also launched the 10,000mAh Oppo Power Bank 2 with support of 18W fast charging technology at Rs 1,299. Oppo A53 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo’s Launch Event.

Oppo A53 comes in three shades - Electric Black, Fairy White & Fancy Blue. The smartphone sports a 6.49-inch swift, seamless & smooth display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo A53 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

For optics, the budget device flaunts a triple rear camera system featuring a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter with AI beautification, portrait bokeh mode support.

Oppo A53 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh with 18W fast charging technology. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, the smartphone will be offered in two variants - 4GB+64GB & 6GB+128GB. Oppo's newly launched budget handset runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 operating system.

Oppo A53 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Additionally, the phone gets Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, WLAN 5.1G, 802.11ac/b/g/n/ac & a rear fingerprint scanner. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A53 with 4GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 12,990 whereas the 6GB & 128GB variant costs Rs 15,490.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).