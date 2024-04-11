New Delhi, April 11: Smartphone manufacturers OnePlus and OPPO on Thursday announced that they have teamed up with Google to debut the tech giant's Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 1.0 Ultra, into their devices. They also aim to launch features based on the Gemini Ultra platform on their smartphones later this year.

"By collaborating with Google to integrate both Gemini and Google Cloud AI into smartphones, and by forming alliances with other industry pioneers for a variety of AI experiences, we are thrilled to ambitiously broaden the scope of mobile AI innovations," Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product for OPPO and OnePlus, said in a statement. Google Play Fake Apps: Researchers Discover Active Espionage Campaign Called ‘eXotic Visit’, Targeting Android Users via Fake Messaging Apps, Says Report.

Zhang also mentioned that OPPO and OnePlus have launched multiple Generative AI models to customers in China, allowing over 10 million users of devices such as OPPO Find X7 and OnePlus 12 to use AI-generated content on the go. Moreover, the smartphone manufacturers confirmed that they will be working to build the perfect mix of hardware, operating system, and ecosystem to help AI flourish. Google Cloud Next 2024: Gemini AI in Cloud Database, BigQuery and Looker; Check Details.

Both manufacturers are also working with Google to incorporate other Cloud AI products into their upcoming releases, meaning future OPPO and OnePlus phones will be able to employ AI for a variety of uses including summarising news articles, summarising audio, and generating new social media content, the company said.

