Mumbai, January 17: Oppo and Vivo are reportedly adjusting their 2026 release cycles to launch their next-generation flagship smartphones as early as September. According to industry leaks, the shift is driven by MediaTek’s decision to move up the debut of its highly anticipated Dimensity 9600 chipset to September. This revised timeline is expected to place Oppo and Vivo in direct competition with the upcoming Xiaomi 18 series and Apple’s iPhone 18, both traditionally unveiled during the same month.

The information comes from well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, who suggests that at least one of the two major BBK-owned brands, Oppo or Vivo, will break away from their usual October launch window. In 2025, Qualcomm’s early chipset release allowed Xiaomi to gain a strong September foothold, while Oppo and Vivo had to wait until October for the Dimensity 9500. By aligning with MediaTek’s updated schedule, both brands aim to secure an early advantage in the premium smartphone segment. Vivo X200T Price in India, Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch

Ultra Flagship Models Expected in April 2026

Before the arrival of devices powered by the Dimensity 9600, both companies are expected to complete their current flagship line-ups. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra are tipped to launch in April 2026. These Ultra variants traditionally showcase cutting-edge photography and display technologies and are likely to act as transitional flagships ahead of the next major generational upgrade.

Oppo Find X10 and Vivo X500 Series Launch Timeline

Industry analysts believe the early availability of the Dimensity 9600 will significantly influence the sales performance of the Oppo Find X10 and Vivo X500 series, with model names remaining speculative. A September launch would allow these smartphones to capitalise on peak autumn demand across China and global markets. This move is especially important as MediaTek continues to close the performance gap with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform.

Competitive Pressure From Xiaomi and Apple

The push towards earlier launches is largely driven by Xiaomi’s recent success. Xiaomi’s decision to introduce the 17 series in early September 2025 proved highly profitable, with the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max reportedly surpassing one million unit sales in China alone. This timing enabled Xiaomi to directly challenge Apple’s iPhone 17 series during a period of heightened consumer interest. Oppo Reno 15 Series, Oppo Pad 5 and Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro+ Go on Sale in India; Check Prices, Specifications and Features.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 and Market Competition

While Oppo and Vivo appear set to accelerate their launch schedules, Xiaomi is expected to retain its three-phase strategy. The Xiaomi 18 and 18 Pro are likely to debut in September, followed by the Xiaomi 18 Ultra in December. With MediaTek supplying chipsets for Oppo and Vivo’s base and Pro models, September is shaping up to be one of the most competitive months ever for flagship smartphone launches.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).