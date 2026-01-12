Mumbai, January 12: Vivo has officially commenced the teaser campaign for its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo X200T, following weeks of intensive leaks. The company released the first promotional material in India, confirming the device's design and its position within the X-series lineup. Positioned as a mid-cycle flagship, the X200T is expected to sit between the Vivo X200 FE and the premium X300, targeting consumers looking for high-end performance in a specific price segment.

The official teaser reveals a striking purple colourway and a signature circular camera module housing a triple-lens system. Notably, the Zeiss branding is prominently displayed, indicating a continued partnership for optical engineering. The design also shows the LED flash positioned outside the main camera island, a slight departure from some previous models. Reports suggest the device will be an online-exclusive model, potentially launching with a competitive price tag to disrupt the premium market. Vivo Y500i Price, Specifications and Features; All About New Vivo Smartphone Launched in China.

Vivo X200T Specifications and Features

Under the hood, the Vivo X200T is expected to be a performance-heavy device, reportedly powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It is tipped to offer up to 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. To support these high-end internals, Vivo has reportedly equipped the phone with a large 6,200mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

In terms of software, the X200T is anticipated to be among the first to ship with Android 16 out of the box. The company is expected to offer a robust long-term support policy, potentially providing five years of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security patches. Other premium features mentioned in leaks include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, and an advanced vapor chamber cooling system to manage thermals during intensive tasks.

The camera system remains a focal point for the X-series, and the X200T is no exception. It is rumoured to house a triple 50MP rear setup, featuring a Sony LYT-702 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope telephoto lens. For selfies, a 32MP front camera is expected. Connectivity options are likely to include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and eSIM support, ensuring the device remains future-proof. OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked Before China Launch.

Vivo X200T Price in India

While Vivo has not yet confirmed the official launch date, market speculation suggests an imminent release. The Vivo X200T price in India is rumoured to be approximately INR 55,000, which would place it in direct competition with other flagship-killer devices. The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour options: Black and Purple. As the teaser campaign progresses, more details regarding bank offers and availability on major e-commerce platforms are expected to emerge.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

