Mumbai, January 13: Oppo has officially commenced the sale of its latest product lineup in India, including the Reno 15 series smartphones, the Oppo Pad 5 tablet and the Enco Buds3 Pro+ TWS earbuds. The devices are now available via the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and authorised offline retail outlets, targeting consumers looking to upgrade across smartphones, tablets and audio products within a single ecosystem.

The Reno 15 series features a premium design language with slim profiles and refined finishes, aimed at users who prioritise aesthetics alongside performance. The Oppo Pad 5 carries a lightweight yet durable build designed for portability and productivity, while the Enco Buds3 Pro+ feature a compact, pebble-shaped charging case with a glossy finish. Together, the lineup reflects Oppo’s focus on a cohesive design identity across categories. POCO M8 5G Sale in India Goes Live Today; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 15 Series Price, Specifications and Features

The Oppo Reno 15 series includes three models: Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini and the standard Reno 15. Pricing starts at INR 67,999 for the Reno 15 Pro, INR 59,999 for the Reno 15 Pro Mini and INR 45,999 for the Reno 15. The Pro variants are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the standard Reno 15 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

The smartphones feature large AMOLED displays with high refresh rates and advanced camera systems. The Pro models offer a 200MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation and a 50MP telephoto lens, while the standard model includes a 50MP main sensor. The Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro pack 6,500mAh batteries, with the Pro Mini housing a 6,200mAh unit, all supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The devices run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, with AI-powered features integrated across photography and productivity.

Oppo Pad 5 Price, Specifications and Features

The Oppo Pad 5 is available in two variants: an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Wi-Fi model priced at INR 26,999 and an 8GB + 256GB 5G variant priced at INR 32,999. The tablet features a 12.1-inch 2.8K Eye-Comfort display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 7:5 aspect ratio, making it suitable for both media consumption and work tasks.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, the Oppo Pad 5 is backed by a 10,050mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It also includes quad speakers for enhanced audio output and supports the Oppo Pencil 2R, catering to users focused on note-taking, sketching and productivity.

OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ Price, Specifications and Features

The Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro+ TWS earbuds are priced at INR 2,499 and are available across online and offline channels. Buyers purchasing a Reno 15 series smartphone can avail discounts of up to 50% on the earbuds as part of bundled offers. Vivo X200T Price in India, Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch.

The Enco Buds3 Pro+ feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers, up to 32dB active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They offer up to 43 hours of total playback time with the charging case and come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. A quick 10-minute charge provides several hours of listening time, making them suitable for daily use.

