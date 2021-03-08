Oppo India is all set to launch its Oppo F19 Pro smartphones today in the country. Oppo F19 Pro Series will comprise of Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ smartphones. The company has been teasing the devices on its official Twitter account. Along with the new Oppo F19 Series, the company will also launch its new fitness tracker called Oppo Band Style. The launch event will commence at 7 pm IST via Oppo India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch live streaming by clicking on the below-embedded video. Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro+ Smartphones & Band Style Launching in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Oppo F19 Pro is expected to get a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. The chipset will be mated up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo F19 Pro Series (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Just 1 day to go before you can catch @NUCLEYA live at the #OPPOF19ProSeries Music Event. Tune in on 8th March at 7PM to #FlauntYourNights. Get notified: https://t.co/LFsx0i6C8x pic.twitter.com/r8OAjtCxw3 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) March 7, 2021

For photography, the handset is likely to sport a 48MP quad rear camera module. At the front, the device could feature a 16MP for selfies and video calls. The handset might come packed with a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charging support.

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ & Band Style Launching in India tomorrow (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The Oppo F19 Pro+ is likely to flaunt the same 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display as of Oppo F19 Pro device. The device could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to get a 50W VOOC flash charging support. The top-end variant of the Oppo F19 Pro Series is likely to come with a 64MP quad rear camera system. Both Oppo devices are expected to run on the Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 operating system.

Oppo Band Style (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

On the other hand, Oppo Band Style will come with a 1.1-inch full-colour AMOLED display and a continuous SpO2 monitoring feature. Both Oppo's upcoming fitness tracker and Oppo F19 Pro Series have been listed on Amazon India. As per the listing on the Amazon India website, Oppo Band Style will go on sale today at 8 pm IST. Oppo F19 Pro Series' pricing and other details will be announced by the company during the launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).