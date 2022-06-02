Oppo is rumoured to launch the K10 5G smartphone soon. The company introduced the K10 4G model in March, and now, the Chinese phone maker is planning to launch the 5G model. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, Oppo K10 5G could debut in India by next week. A Twitter user who goes by the name of Mad Leaks, has revealed the specifications and renders online. Oppo K10 & Enco Air 2 Earbuds Launched in India; First Sale on March 29, 2022.

According to the leaked renders, Oppo K10 5G has a waterdrop notch on the front for the selfie snapper. The volume rocker is situated on the left edge, whereas the power button is on the right edge. At the back, there is a rectangular module housing a dual cameras, along with dual-LED flash. Oppo K10 5G will be offered in two colours - black and blue.

In terms of specifications, Oppo K10 5G is said to sport a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD waterdrop notch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset could come equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there might be an 8MP snapper.

