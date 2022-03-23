Oppo India has launched the K10 smartphone in India under the K-series. The company has also introduced the Enco Air 2 earbuds along with the K10 phone. The Oppo K10 handset will be made available for sale on March 29, 2022, via Flipkart. Sale offers include a flat Rs 2,000 discount on SBI Bank credit, debit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Oppo K10 & Enco Air 2 Earbuds To Be Launched Today in India; Check Expected Price, Features & Specifications Here.

Oppo K10 is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB costs Rs 16,990. On the other hand, the Enco Air 2 earbuds are priced at Rs 2,499. The earbuds will be sold in white and blue shades on Flipkart.

Oppo K10 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Make the #OPPOK10 yours at an effective price of ₹12,990 for the 6+128GB variant and ₹14,990 for the 8+128GB variant. Get ready to #LiveWithoutLimits from the 29th March at 12PM on Flipkart. Get Notified: https://t.co/BKpPwjtXnk pic.twitter.com/RFsKxEuV7U — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 23, 2022

In terms of specifications, Oppo K10 sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset features a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP bokeh lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

Oppo Enco Air 2 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

On the other hand, Oppo Enco Air 2 comes with 13.4mm composite titanised diaphragm drivers, a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHz. The earbuds are claimed to last for up to 4 hours on a single charge and a playback time of up to 24 hours. Oppo Enco Air 2 gets a translucent lid design and comes with an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

