Mumbai, July 3: Oppo has launched a new Reno 10 Pro Star Sound Edition in China. It comes with several aesthetic changes. However, the specs remain the same.

The special edition mode features Nebula ambient light with a range of custom themes, customised icons, and a gold thread yarn lining. The matte gradient effect doesn’t leave fingerprints. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Camera, Display Details Revealed: Check Launch Date, Specs, and Expected Price Here.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Star Sound Edition Specifications

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro Star Sound Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm processor with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. It is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The new handset sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1240 x 2772 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole design. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro Star Sound Edition sports a triple camera setup with a 50MP IMX890 sensor (with OIS), an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP IMX709 2X telephoto camera.

Additional features include Android 13-based ColorOS, a 32MP front camera, 5G support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Nubia Red Magic Gaming Tablet Details Confirmed: From Specs to Massive 10,000 mAh Battery, Here's All We Know.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Star Sound Edition Price

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro Star Sound Edition is priced in China at RMB 3,899 (approx Rs 44,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It will be available in China via JD.com. The Oppo Reno 10 series is already available in China. However, it is yet to be announced in the Indian market.

