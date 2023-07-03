Mumbai, July 3: Nubia is ready to reveal the Red Magic gaming tablet along with the Red Magic 8S Pro. Both devices will be launched in China on July 5.

Now, the company has revealed that the new gaming tablet will be backed by a 10,000 mAh battery. It will come with up to 80W charging support. Nothing Phone (2) Pre-orders Begin in India Through Flipkart with a Handful of Attractive Offers.

According to recent teasers and reports, the Nubia Red Magic Gaming Tablet will sport a 12.1-inch LCD display with a resolution o 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming tablet is said to be a rebranded version of the ZTE Axon Pad that as introduced in April this year. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

The gaming tablet runs Android 13-based MyOS 13. For photos and videos, it comes equipped with a 13MP primary rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera. Additional features will include 5G connectivity and quad speakers. OnePlus 12 May Offer Periscope Camera, Higher Charging Speed; Checkout Expected Specs Details.

On the other hand, the Red Magic 8S Pro will be backed by a 6,000 mAh battery. It will come with 165W charging support.

