New Delhi, July 3: OnePlus is all set to launch a new Nord CE 3 5G smartphone in the Indian market. It will be announced alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

Now, the company has confirmed several details of the upcoming smartphone. This includes a 50-megapixel camera, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, up to 12 GB RAM, and more. OnePlus 12 May Offer Periscope Camera, Higher Charging Speed; Checkout Expected Specs Details.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India Launch Announced

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be launched in India on July 5 at 7 PM IST, alongside the all-new #OnePlusNord3 5G and NordBuds2R.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specs

As per recent teasers and leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will sport a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. Even the OnePlus Nord 3 will feature the same primary camera.

The upcoming handset will sport a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset and come in a new Grey Shimmer colour variant.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and up to 950 nits of peak brightness. It will feature a 16-megapixel front camera.

The upcoming handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset with up to 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. It is likely to run Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13.1. Nothing Phone (2) Pre-orders Begin in India Through Flipkart with a Handful of Attractive Offers.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Price (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is expected to come with a starting price tag of Rs 25,000 (approximately).

